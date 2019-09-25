Young surfers’ big ambitions

Luca Doble, 15, took out the under 18s longboard title at the SAE Group Australia Surf Championships in August.

Luca Doble, 15, took out the under 18s longboard title at the SAE Group Australia Surf Championships in August.

SURFING: Teenager Luca Doble wants her wave of momentum to continue at the Agnes Water Surf Festival, which starts tomorrow at the scenic location.

RELATED STORY: Noosa young gun in form for Agnes Water Surf Festival

RELATED STORY: The best long-boarders setting sights on scenic Agnes Water

The 15-year-old won the under-18 women’s longboard title at the SAE Group Australian Surf Championship last month and said the secret to her success was to simply enjoy the ride, so to speak.

“I am always hoping to win but also just to have fun and surf,” Luca said.

“The Australian titles has given more confidence but I don’t go into any comp expecting to win – I just give it my best and have fun.”

Luca’s younger brother Wil, 13, will also compete over the weekend.

Wil Doble in action

The siblings’ older brother Archi, 18, is also an accomplished surfer.

Wil said: “I’ve been a member of Tide n Turn since I was little so I have surfed in competitions, but nothing like this.

“I am nervous but ­excited, because it’s always fun to catch up with the friends we’ve made through travelling around to surf.”

Asked if there was any rivalry between the three, Luca said her brothers were always there for her.

“Archi has really helped me, especially with support in competitions but mostly because we have grown up surfing together,” Luca said.

“My coach and mentor, Aaron Hughes, has been an awesome support as he trains me physically and emotionally.

“I have known Paul White most of my life. He’s actually the one who encouraged me to give longboarding a go as he saw my potential.”

In its ninth year, the festival has shortboard, longboard and stand-up paddle divisions.