Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
27/05/2003 LIBRARY: MAY 27, 2003 : A man smokes marijuana recreationally in Toronto, 27/05/03. The federal government moved to eliminate criminal penalties for simple possession of marijuana, but promised a tougher line against growers and dealers. / Canada / Crime / Drug / Smoking / Cannabis / Generic / Joint
27/05/2003 LIBRARY: MAY 27, 2003 : A man smokes marijuana recreationally in Toronto, 27/05/03. The federal government moved to eliminate criminal penalties for simple possession of marijuana, but promised a tougher line against growers and dealers. / Canada / Crime / Drug / Smoking / Cannabis / Generic / Joint
Crime

Young single mum admits to possessing dangerous drug

Kerri-Anne Mesner
14th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SINGLE mother who recently moved to Rockhampton to be closer to her younger siblings was busted with marijuana and a water pipe.

Alexandrea-Louis Maree Oberle, 24, pleaded guilty on August 10 to one count each of possessing marijuana and a water pipe.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police executed a search warrant on a Kingaroy residence on June 11 with Oberle declaring the water pipe and a plastic container containing less than a gram of marijuana as hers.

Defence lawyer Stephanie Nicholas said Oberle was a single mum to a two-year-old and was expecting her second child in March 2021.

Community Newsletter SignUp

She said her client was not using marijuana any more.

Ms Nicholas said Oberle had moved to Rockhampton to be closer to her younger siblings.

Oberle was fined $750 and no conviction was recorded.

More Stories

marijuana rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ towns in top list of long weekend ‘go-to’ destinations

        Premium Content CQ towns in top list of long weekend ‘go-to’ destinations

        Travel Two CQ towns have had a substantial surge in interest as long weekend destinations, according to a booking agent.

        • 14th Aug 2020 3:00 PM
        Work begins on upgrading botanic gardens pathways

        Premium Content Work begins on upgrading botanic gardens pathways

        Council News Here’s how the construction will impact your access to the gardens.

        Channel your inner Rambo with CQ Blasters

        Premium Content Channel your inner Rambo with CQ Blasters

        News Toy gel blaster guns shooting water-filled gel balls are available for hire.

        Luncheon focused on parenting support for Gladstone

        Premium Content Luncheon focused on parenting support for Gladstone

        News To raise funds for Strong Communities, Senator Amanda Stoker will be the guest of...