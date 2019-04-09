Menu
Cooper Rhodes said he just stuck to what he knows works best.
Basketball

GALLERY: Young Power men oust Capitals, but only just

NICK KOSSATCH
by
9th Apr 2019 2:03 PM | Updated: 2:11 PM
BASKETBALL: Gladstone's under-16 boy's team survived a massive comeback from Brisbane Capitals to beat them 62-60 in Brisbane.

In what was a frenetic finish, Gladstone's Cooper Rhodes (19 points) drew the game with his foul shot after a technical foul led to Seth Collins going to the charity strip.

He nailed both to put Gladstone ahead.

Capitals had one final play when Darcy Olsenn (20 points) was fouled, but he missed both foul shots and players sprawled for the ball when the final siren went.

"I was confident with shooting my foul shot and just went through the same process I always do," Cooper said post-game.

Ben Knight was on fire in the first half before he was fouled out late and finished with 14 points while fellow tall Owen Gardiner was strong with 12 points and Benji Bell played crucial minutes from a defensive perspective.

Gladstone take on Sunshine Coast Rip Black at 5pm today and they are fresh from an 84-57 win against Cairns Stingers.

Gladstone's U16 girls play North Gold Coast Seahawks and Gold Coast Waves later today.

Follow results on the Basketball Queensland website.

