Young people with cancer urged to apply for scholarship

GLADSTONE's young residents who have been affected by cancer are urged to apply for the Dare to Dream Scholarship.

The scholarship, offered by Redkite and Coles, has supported 234 young people in Australia over the last six years, encouraging them to pursue their education, career or life goals that have been put on hold for cancer.

In addition to the scholarship, the charity has been able to support six families in Gladstone last year with education and career support, financial assistance and counselling services.

Redkite CEO Monique Keighery said with the support of local Coles' team members and customers in Gladstone, Redkite has completely transformed the lives of young Australians.

"Our long-standing partnership with Coles has helped us ensure that each and every person has the opportunity to live their best possible life - now and into the future,” Ms Keighery said.

"We've seen young people apply for a scholarship and bring dreams to life that they only ever imagined.

"It's incredible to see their ambition and talent shine through their adversity.”

Former scholarship recipient James Marquet said he wouldn't had the motivation to be where he is today without the help from Redkite.

"It made me realise that my ambition to race wasn't just a pipe dream, it was something right at my tips of my fingers,” Mr Marquet said.

"I just needed to reach out and grab it.”

Entries are now open and they will close Monday August 5.

For more information, visit www.redkite.org.au/daretodream.