Young mum’s alleged murderer ‘unfit for trial’

A MAN accused of brutally murdering a young rural mother whose body was found next to her baby has been declared too mentally ill for trial.



Jesse Leigh Green was charged with killing Teah Luckwell in her Tamworth home after her body was found slumped next to her one-year-old daughter last year.

Teah Luckwell’s body was found in her Tamworth home slumped next to her one-year-old daughter in 2018.

Homicide detectives believe the 28-year-old Tamworth man was a friend of Ms Luckwell's and would also have known her little girl.



On Monday NSW Supreme Court Justice Richard Button deemed Green unfit to stand trial during a mental health fitness inquiry.

He was instead referred to a mental health review tribunal and will remain behind bars ahead of that hearing.

Teah Luckwell was 22 when she died.

Green was charged with murder in May 2018 while locked up at Silverwater jail, where he and two other men were being held over a ­series of alleged break-ins in Tam­worth.



It came seven weeks after police found the 22-year-old single mum's body in her Robert Street flat South Tamworth at 9.40pm on March 28.

Her daughter was taken to hospital for a welfare check that night before being put into the care of her grandmother.