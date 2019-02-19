Horror at creepy texts from cab driver

A young woman claims a taxi driver sent her a barrage of a "creepy" texts after he got her number from the cab's dispatcher.

Mum Natasha twice ordered a taxi last week where the same driver picked her up from her Melbourne home.

Talking to 3AW Drive host Tom Elliott last night, Natasha explained she felt violated when the driver sent her a message without her permission - and has since warned others of his "creepy" behaviour.

"It was a little unsettling while I was in the cab, asking quite personal questions about my house," she said.

The exchange of texts between Natasha and the driver. Picture: 3AW

She said she felt ‘violated’ by the experience. Picture: 3AW

He allegedly asked Natasha, who lives in a block of three units, with one up for lease, to "put in a good word to the landlord about me" as he wanted to leave his current residence that was "full of junkies".

She said she didn't think much of it and wasn't concerned about what he said until she received a text on Tuesday at 5.26am from an anonymous number.

"I got a text on my personal number saying, 'If you need taxi tell me I come get you (sic)'," Natasha explained on the Melbourne talkback program.

"I had quite the freak out - actually at first I was confused and texted, 'Who's this?'"

He responded, "Taxi driver I taken u un taxi bfre (sic)." When the woman asked how he got her number he explained "on my dispatcher".

Natasha contacted the taxi company straight after she told the driver not to contact her again. Picture: 3AW

Since sharing her experience on social media, the woman said four more women have contacted her claiming they've had the same experience with the same driver.

"I've had four women private message me to tell me a story they had with this driver, similar to mine," she said.

Natasha immediately contacted the company after telling the taxi driver to stop texting her but isn't satisfied with their response.

"The person I spoke to at the call centre said, 'This is not on, he has broken company policy, we absolutely don't let drivers do this, I'll give you an email address for our manager', and for me to add a screenshot of the conversation and she would deal with it," Natasha said.

The mother said she then received a "half-arse apology" saying "we're sorry you feel violated but we can't be with our drivers 24/7".

The company sent her a response apologising. Picture: 3AW

The response began by apologising to Natasha: "I understand situations like this can be unnerving, and I have asked the driver not to call or message again.

"We don't condone invasion of privacy at any time, and we definitely did not give him permission to contact you privately."

Natasha believes the driver in question is at risk to women's safety.

"I don't think he should be driving with the company - he probably has some issues he needs to deal with a professional," she explained to Elliott.

After 3AW Drive contacted the taxi company for comment during the show, they issued a one-line response shortly after, saying they "understand the situation".

"We understand the situation and we have spoken to the customer about this, and we are also addressing the issue internally with the driver," the company said.