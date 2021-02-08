Menu
Eenie Creek Road motorcycle crash. Picture: Patrick Woods.
Young rider killed fleeing from police at Noosa

Matty Holdsworth
8th Feb 2021 12:46 AM | Updated: 4:57 AM
Police have confirmed a young man has died on the Sunshine Coast after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash into a pole on Sunday night.

Emergency services were called to Eenie Creek Rd, Sunrise Beach about 7.15pm on Sunday where the crashed motorcycle was discovered.

Eenie Creek Rd was closed for several hours and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Authorities released a statement confirming a 26-year-old Urangan (near Hervey Bay) man had died at the scene.

"Police had been in the area patrolling for a motorcycle following reports of one driving erratically," the statement read.

"Initial investigations indicate that the motorcycle had sped off when the rider spotted a police vehicle."

The Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing and police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

INITIAL: A motorbike rider is in a serious crash at Noosa which is expected to shut down a major arterial road for several hours.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said emergency services were called to Eenie Creek Rd, Sunshine Beach, about 7.50pm.

She said the road was expected to be closed for "some time" with multiple emergency services on scene.

She said traffic control was in place and that motorists had been urged to avoid the area.

The crash involved a single vehicle near the Noosa Aquatic Centre.

More to come.

