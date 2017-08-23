Young minds win the challenge

GO TEAM: Poppy Sayre, Lily Smith, Allanah McHugh and Ella Burgmann agreed Opti-MINDS was a positive experience if a bit nerve-wracking.

GROUP effort has been rewarded for Boyne Island State School.

After 18 years of participation in Opti-MINDS challenges, students representing the school have brought home a trophy for the second year running.

The Opti-MINDS events ask children to solve demanding, open-ended problems from three categories: language/literature, science/engineering and social sciences.

This year one BISS team was asked as part of the social science challenge: "Is the tomato a fruit or vegetable?”

The group's finding demonstrated philosophical sophistication.

They found that "they all come together as a salad, it doesn't matter if you are a fruit or vegetable,” said participant Ella Burgmann.

The children were required to present their solutions to the set challenges as a group to an audience of parents and mentors in Rockhampton on Sunday.

But there was a lot of preparation involved to get them there.

The BISS teams were mentored by teachers Angela Walsh and Eva Varco who assisted the children outside school hours to tackle the challenges.

"I really enjoy it, I enjoy watching the kids (get) so excited,” Mrs Varco said.

She noted it's all about "group skills, cooperation, having to work functionally with others”.

"We were tantrum free this year, it was excellent.”

BISS principal Michael Hurst thanked the teachers for their time

"The opportunity is there (to participate in Opti-MINDS but) unless a teacher steps forward and volunteers their time, it doesn't happen,” he said.

The BISS teams will go to the Opti-MINDS state finals in October this year.