Young minds embracing an ancient game

UP FOR THE CHALLENGE: Lydia Carlyon (9) and Te-Maia Rickus (11) are preparing for the State Chess Finals, with help from Ricky Pryce and Sebastian Jule.

UP FOR THE CHALLENGE: Lydia Carlyon (9) and Te-Maia Rickus (11) are preparing for the State Chess Finals, with help from Ricky Pryce and Sebastian Jule. Julia Bartrim

SCHOOLS around the state are recognising that chess can teach children valuable life skills.

Sebastian Jule is a chess coach with Gardiner Chess and has been playing chess for almost 20 years.

"Chess is getting quite popular in schools, we've been running competitions throughout Queensland for 15 years now,” he said.

"In most places, except one or two, we've had record numbers. Rockhampton Gladstone Mackay, all these places.”

Ricky Pryce, head of department at Calliope State School, encouraged students to take up the game in their lunchtime at the start of this year.

"It's about offering another way for kids to interact and represent the school, other than sport ... chess is an academic sport,” he said.

"The kids pick things up very quickly, it's really good for social interaction, when we play in Gladstone, there's introducing themselves, shaking hands, accepting losses, some really good social learning too.

"A lot of kids are self-regulating in how they are interacting during the game, not commenting on other people's moves, they are showing that sportsmanship and etiquette.”

Calliope State School will send four children to the Queensland Inter-school State Chess Finals in two weeks.