TURNAROUND: Dakoda Glen Sorensen outside Hervey Bay District Court. He pleaded guilty to violent robbery.
Young man turns life around following grandma mugging

Annie Perets
by
5th Feb 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 5:52 AM
A YOUNG man who took part in the violent mugging of a Hervey Bay grandma last year has turned his life around since the crime, a court has heard.

Dakoda Glen Sorensen, 20, pleaded guilty to robbery in company with violence, even though he did not lay a finger on the 63-year-old victim.

Instead, he watched a friend attack the woman then the pair ran off with her bag containing money she had collected in her role as treasurer of a ukulele club.

The violent robbery occurred outside the Hervey Bay Senior Citizens Club in February last year.

The stolen money has never been recovered.

Yesterday in Hervey Bay District Court, Sorensen was sentenced to two years in jail and granted immediate parole.

A year since the event Sorensen looks like a different person.

It was the turning point he needed because before the mugging, he had become a familiar face at court with his rap sheet filling up with offences including theft and fraud.

Since the mugging, he has moved in with his grandparents, tackled his drug and alcohol addiction and developed a love for fishing.

He even goes to bingo with his grandmother where he assists with the event's running.

His grandparents came to support him during the sentencing.

The robbery's co-accused, a juvenile who thus cannot be named, was last year put on a 15-month probation order and ordered to comply with an intensive community program.

