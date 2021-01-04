Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are investigating a stabbing at Landsborough. Photo: File
Police are investigating a stabbing at Landsborough. Photo: File
Crime

Young man stabbed ‘repeatedly’ in group attack

Eden Boyd
4th Jan 2021 5:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young man was rushed to hospital on Sunday night after he was stabbed multiple times during a confrontation on a suburban Coast street.

Initial investigations suggest a 22-year-old local man was walking along Tiverton Pl in Landsborough about 9pm when he was confronted by a group of people.

Police say the group was known to the young man and they arrived in a 2004 Holden Commodore.

Developer's bid for 110 units in Coast suburb

An altercation followed, which led to him being stabbed "repeatedly".

Police say the group then fled the scene in the vehicle and the young man returned to his home where he rang triple-0.

He was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said investigations were ongoing and no charges had been laid.

Anyone with vision or further information about the incident is urged to contact police.

Contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours per day here or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, here 24 hours per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2100019908 within the online suspicious activity form.

More Stories

landsborough scd crime sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police suspected stabbing
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Modern day mural combining history with new technology

        Premium Content Modern day mural combining history with new technology

        Art & Theatre A mural being painted at the Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club will have a unique feature making it interactive.

        HAPPY SNAPS: Sunday at Tannum Beach

        Premium Content HAPPY SNAPS: Sunday at Tannum Beach

        Local Faces Many took advantage of the sunshine for a day at the beach. Did we spot you there?...

        Man in hospital after crash into Bruce Hwy guard rail

        Premium Content Man in hospital after crash into Bruce Hwy guard rail

        Breaking A QAS spokeswoman said the man had suspected spinal injuries.

        LOTTO WIN: Someone in Gladstone is $1.5m richer

        Premium Content LOTTO WIN: Someone in Gladstone is $1.5m richer

        News Gladstone Central News and Gifts sold a division one ticket, but the lucky winner...