Young man sets girlfriend on fire mid-argument

Sarah Barnham
| 5th Jun 2017 6:57 AM
A Gladstone man used a lighter and fly spray to set his ex-girlfriend on fire.
A Gladstone man used a lighter and fly spray to set his ex-girlfriend on fire.

SHE TOLD him she cheated on him with his brother...so he set her on fire.

A 22-year-old Gladstone man pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to 13 charges including one count of assault occasioning bodily harm, three counts of supplying dangerous drugs, three counts of breaching a domestic violence order, two counts of possession of property suspected of being used in commission of a drug offence, two counts of possession of used drug utensil, permitting use of place and possession of dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said on September 16, the defendant and the aggrieved were having an argument.

It took a sudden turn when the defendant left the room, and returned holding a can of fly spray and a lighter.

He used the items to create a spray of fire towards the aggrieved, singeing her scalp and arm.

The court heard the fire scorched and blackened parts of the aggrieved's head, leaving her hair patchy is some areas.

She received minor burns on her arm.

The court heard the defendant's dad arrived at the residency and diffused the situation.

He drove the aggrieved home and treated and her injuries, the court heard.

The aggrieved reported the assault to the police days later; CCTV footage that the defendant had installed at his house was seized by police.

Upon viewing the footage it was also revealed the man was in possession of the drug cannabis, and drug utensils; prompting the police to execute a search warrant at the house.

This resulted in the subsequent drug charges to be laid against the defendant.

The court heard that the supply charges were simply that the defendant shared the drugs with his friends, and was not of a commercial nature.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told the court that her client had not meant to injure the aggrieved, but simply to scare her away from his house.

Ms Ditchfield told the court that her client had asked the aggrieved to leave, after she revealed she had cheated on him with his brother.

She refused and sat down on the floor and told the defendant that he would have to "drag her out" Ms Ditchfield said.

"However, he ended up doing something much more serious," she said.

When the Magistrate asked why the defendant had CCTV installed at his own house, Ms Ditchfield said it was a precautionary measure.

She said in 2015 her client's home in Bundaberg was invaded by thieves, he was stabbed and beaten.

She said upon moving to Gladstone he set the cameras up to avoid such a situation from happening again.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho served the man with a two-year imprisonment term, immediate

Gladstone Observer

