Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE IMAGE.
FILE IMAGE. Cade Mooney
Breaking

Young man killed in crash north of Rockhampton

Michelle Gately
by
3rd Apr 2019 11:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 20-YEAR-OLD man has been killed in a traffic crash north of Rockhampton overnight.

The young man was last seen leaving work about 9pm and did not return home.

His family went out looking for him this morning when they came across the single vehicle crash on Milman North Road.

Senior Sergeant Max Bennett said emergency crews were called to the scene at 7.15am, where the young man was pronounced dead.

Snr Sgt Bennett said the man was thrown about 20m from a Toyota 4WD, which rolled several times.

The forensic crash unit is investigating, but initial findings suggest the man failed to negotiate a bend in the road and was not wearing a seat belt.

It's understood the man was quite close to home when he crashed.

More Stories

Show More
fatal crash fatal crashes milman rockhampton crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    ARTSY MINDS: Brushes and bubbly make for a successful event

    premium_icon ARTSY MINDS: Brushes and bubbly make for a successful event

    News The venue hosts a variety of workshops on a weekly basis and there's something for everyone.

    Helicopter patrols set to begin around Central Qld

    premium_icon Helicopter patrols set to begin around Central Qld

    News Find out where and why you'll see low flying choppers.

    Businesses will be clowning around for a cause this weekend

    premium_icon Businesses will be clowning around for a cause this weekend

    News They have a history with Clown Doctors that spans over two decades.