Gladstone magistrates court
News

Young man in court for damaging police property

Lachlan Berlin
7th Jun 2021 3:25 PM
A young Gladstone man who obstructed police and damaged their property has found himself before a court.

Bryson Alexanda Hutchings, 18, pleaded guilty on May 25 in Gladstone Magistrates Court to two offences including obstructing police and wilful damage of police property .

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tania Griffiths tendered an outline of the facts of Hutching’s offending to the magistrate, but they weren’t read to the open court.

However, Sergeant Griffiths said he spent 12 hours in the watch-house for his offending, however came to court with no criminal history whatsoever.

Duty lawyer Bianca Wieland said his offending was a ‘one off thing’, although he’s racked up $2000 of fines for public nuisance infringement notices.

“It’s quite a hefty lesson to learn,” Ms Wieland said.

Hutchings told the court he finished up his previous employment seven days before the court hearing, because he ‘wasn’t liking it.’

Magistrate Bevan Manthey warned Hutchings employers can see recorded convictions.

He wanted to give Hutchings a penalty that gives him ‘something over his head.’

“You got a bit of a s-- attitude here,” Magistrate Manthey said.

Hutchings was given a 12-month good behaviour bond $600 recognisance.

The convictions weren’t recorded.


Gladstone Observer

