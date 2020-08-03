Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
FALLEN TREE ACCIDENT: A man was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital after a tree landed on him near Kingaroy. Picture: LifeFlight
FALLEN TREE ACCIDENT: A man was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital after a tree landed on him near Kingaroy. Picture: LifeFlight
News

Young man hospitalised after tree collapses on him

Sam Turner
3rd Aug 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was flown to hospital after he was hit by part of a falling tree while he was wood chopping.

The patient in his 20s was reportedly chopping timber to be used for firewood, when part of a tree he was cutting came down and hit him yesterday.

LifeFlight's Surat Gas Aeromedical Service (SGAS) helicopter flew from its Toowoomba base to the rural property north west of Kingaroy around 1pm.

LifeFlight's Surat Gas Aeromedical Service (SGAS) helicopter flew from its Toowoomba base to rescue the young man. Picture: LifeFlight
LifeFlight's Surat Gas Aeromedical Service (SGAS) helicopter flew from its Toowoomba base to rescue the young man. Picture: LifeFlight

The chopper landed close to the incident, with the LifeFlight Critical Care doctor and flight paramedic joining QAS who were treating the man.

He was stabilised for the flight then flown to Toowoomba Hospital, suffering suspected spinal and other injuries.

kingaroy lifeflight rescue helicopter toowoomba hospital tree falls on man
South Burnett

Just In

    ATO’s tough new crackdown

    ATO’s tough new crackdown
    • 3rd Aug 2020 1:30 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tradie wins hottie poll just in time for birthday

        premium_icon Tradie wins hottie poll just in time for birthday

        Local Faces Darryl has been voted Gladstone’s hottest tradie, and he has a sticker for his ute to prove it.

        Will the UAP run a candidate in Gladstone?

        premium_icon Will the UAP run a candidate in Gladstone?

        News Mining magnate come politician Clive Palmer announced UAP will contest QLD...

        Three people involved in CBD crash

        premium_icon Three people involved in CBD crash

        News EMERGENCY services were called to a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central earlier...

        IN COURT: 57 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 57 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 3.