Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car crashed and caught fire last night in Glastonbury.
A car crashed and caught fire last night in Glastonbury. Frank Redward
News

Young man hospitalised after fiery Gympie region car crash

JOSH PRESTON
by
29th Aug 2019 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man was taken to hospital after his car crashed an caught alight at Glastonbury last night.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Glastonbury Rd at around 8:36pm, where they found the young man suffering minor injuries sustained in the single-vehicle crash.

A spokesperson for QFES said one fire crew also attended the scene at about 8:50pm, where they noted the vehicle was "well involved" in flames.

The spokesperson said the fire took under one minute to extinguish, after which officers worked to dampen down hot spots in the area before deeming the area safe and leaving the scene in the hands of paramedics.

QAS Media reported the man, aged in his 20s, was then taken to Gympie Hospital, where his condition was listed as stable.

car fire glastonbury gympie crashes gympie news gympie region queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency service
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Educating our drivers this Road Safety Week

    premium_icon Educating our drivers this Road Safety Week

    News This is why it's so important to stay alert while driving on our roads

    • 29th Aug 2019 10:00 AM
    The Hive: New way for Gladstone ratepayers to have their say

    premium_icon The Hive: New way for Gladstone ratepayers to have their say

    Council News Online forum allows ratepayers to give feedback on council.

    How NAPLAN results should be used: Trinity principal

    premium_icon How NAPLAN results should be used: Trinity principal

    Education How Gladstone school uses NAPLAN results.

    Family's relief after cystic fibrosis drug gets green tick

    premium_icon Family's relief after cystic fibrosis drug gets green tick

    News The drug that could change Pippa's quality of life