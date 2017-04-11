Young man with gun flees from police into Calliope bush

Young Gladstone man Bradley Davies took off on foot into Calliope bushland after a police chase.

THE LAW has caught up with a Gladstone man who was found with a gun on the back-seat of his car after abandoning his vehicle and running during a police chase.

Bradley Mervyn Davies pleaded guilty to the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to three charges; one count of driving unlicensed, one count of driving without due care and attention and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said the offending took place at Calliope on January 2.

He said about 5.40pm on Dan Cameron Dr police saw Davies pull a sharp, illegal u-turn on the street, after he saw police driving on the same road.

The police followed Davies, telling him to pull over, after he drove into a busy area.

The busy street made it hard for police to keep up with Davies, who was driving "dangerously" to get away, Mr Reece said.

The police had to stop a number of times to make way for other road users, Mr Reece said.

Davies took advantage of this, stopping his car on a footpath before running into bushland.

Mr Reece said police told Davies to stop, but the defendant only stopped to turn around before continuing to run.

A search of his car revealed Davies had a break action air rifle on the back-seat. Shortly after, Davies returned to the vehicle, admitting to police it was a "stupid" idea to run.

He told police he had a friend visiting from Darwin, and the pair had found the rifle, and taken it the river where they practised shooting.

The court heard he was not registered to have the weapon, and had no traffic history because he had never had a drivers licence.

Despite this, Mr Reece said the weapons charge was a "tricky" one as Davies had in the past been charged with one count of going armed as to cause fear and making threats to police.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client accepted responsibility for the offences despite suffering from a mental health disorder.

Mr Pepito said his client was well aware of the danger he placed pedestrians and the children on bikes when driving without due care on the Calliope street.

"He is now taking medication for his disorder," Mr Pepito said.

Acting Gladstone Magistrate Neil Lavaring fined Davies fined $900 for all offences with a conviction recorded.

Davies will not be able to apply for his learner license for three months.