Young man dies after buggy rollover

A MAN has died after his 'buggy' rolled at a north Queensland property west of Cairns on Saturday afternoon.

The Queensland Ambulance Service were called to a private property on Quaids Rd in Southedge, near Mareeba, about 3.50pm, following "reports of a buggy rollover", a spokesman said.

Paramedics treated a young man for critical injuries but he sadly died.

#Southedge - Paramedics and Rescue Helicopter are at the scene of a buggy rollover on Quaids Road at 3.49pm. One patient is being treated. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) July 11, 2020

The incident comes less than a week after a fatal quad bike crash that claimed the life of a 63-year-old man in Pikes Creek, west of Stanthorpe on July 5.

