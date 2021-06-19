Young man busted with weed stash in car

A young man was unfortunate enough to have his stash of weed found by police when he was pulled up in his Holden.

Police facts tendered to the Gladstone Magistrates Court show Korey Stephen Stennings, 22, was intercepted on Fowler Street in West Gladstone on May 20.

They found Stennings had 21.7g of marijuana in a sandwich bag and 6.7g across two foil bags on his person.

Police also found scales in the car.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins told the court Stennings had no prior criminal history.

Duty lawyer Bianca Wieland said Stennings declared all of his items to police.

Ms Wieland submitted that no conviction be recorded.

Stennings pleaded guilty on June 14 to possessing dangerous drugs and possessing property suspected of being acquired for the purpose of committing a drug offence.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey ordered Stennings forfeit the items, attend drug assessment, and enter into a $400 good behaviour bond for six months.

Convictions were not recorded.