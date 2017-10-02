Young love with a happy ending for Gladstone couple

EVER AFTER: Gladstone couple Jessica Lavendar and Justin Fawkes chose Branell Homestead at Lockyer Valley for their wedding.

EVER AFTER: Gladstone couple Jessica Lavendar and Justin Fawkes chose Branell Homestead at Lockyer Valley for their wedding. Emily Eborn

GLADSTONE couple Jessica Lavender and Justin Fawkes knew they found the perfect place for their wedding when they set their eyes on Branell Estate in the Lockyer Valley.

The loved-up pair got engaged in 2012 after being together for almost eight years.

They're already parents to Savannah, 7, Charlotte, 6, and Jaxson, 4.

"We got together when we were really young and I got pregnant straight away and we had our first baby before we were even together a year,” Ms Lavender said.

"We ended up having two more kids down the track and now we finally got married and made it all official.”

Jessica and Justin went to different schools but met through friends, and it wasn't until we were 18 and 19 until they started dating.

In September, the couple tied the knot before 70 guests in a simple and elegant ceremony at the homestead.

Branell Estate provided a laid back and peaceful atmosphere with beautiful views, plus a vintage homestead.

"I think it was just beautiful, the kitchen and the modern cabins were just as beautiful,” Ms Lavender said.

"We just knew that we wanted to get married there pretty much the minute we drove into it.”

She said the couple wanted to celebrate their special day somewhere out of town and where their family and bridal party could stay.

"It was bohemian meets country, and I still have the flower crown and lace dress,” Ms Lavender said.

"I really didn't want hay bales at your standard country wedding.”

Ms Lavender wore a white lace dress from Gladstone Bridal We and had beautiful Australia native flowers for a bouquet from Ginger Lily & Rose.

Gladstone photographer Emily Eborn travelled to the Lockyer Valley to capture special moments at the wedding.