Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Young LNP head’s racial slur against Chinese

by ANDREW POTTS
3rd Dec 2019 6:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW video has emerged of Young LNP Gold Coast branch head Barclay McGain in which he uses racial slur against Chinese people.

The young conservative is already under fire today after a video was posted online in which he and fellow LNP members interviewed Schoolies, including LNP volunteer Jake Scott, who made comments about indigenous culture described as "casually racist".

Just hours after LNP leader Deb Frecklington refused to comment on what action the party would take against McGain, a new video has emerged.

The LNP President's Committee this afternoon suspended three members and referred the matter to the party's Disputes Committee for investigation.

Young LNP Gold Coast branch head Barclay McGain speaking in the video.
Young LNP Gold Coast branch head Barclay McGain speaking in the video.

The video, posted to YouTube in January 2018, shows McGain at the Great Wall of China where he proceeds to impersonate US President Donald Trump.

"I promise I won't grab them by the pussy," he said

"We're going to build the greatest wall, it is going to be to keep out the Mexicans, not the Mongolians, or the chikedy chongs, not Genghis Khan bing bong, bing bong."

The video, posted on the Trump Talks YouTube Channel, has been watched 327 times since it was first posted.

The account's description says "Barclay McGain bringing the president's thoughts to us. China, minorities. Let's make America great again."

barclay mcgain deb frecklington editors picks lnp politics racism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Council agrees to host Super Rugby clash

        premium_icon BREAKING: Council agrees to host Super Rugby clash

        News Gladstone Regional Council today locked in a Super Rugby pre-season match for 2020, but the decision was not made lightly.

        Last chance to enter Christmas lights list

        premium_icon Last chance to enter Christmas lights list

        News TOMORROW is the last chance to have your address entered in the Observer’s...

        • 3rd Dec 2019 5:00 PM
        Cadets keep students water safe

        premium_icon Cadets keep students water safe

        News Young lifesavers spent their day running activities and keeping St Francis students...

        Drug searches lead to 47 people on 163 charges

        premium_icon Drug searches lead to 47 people on 163 charges

        News Two River Ranch residents were arrested on multiple drug charges following the...