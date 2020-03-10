Menu
The 2020 Gladstone Region Youth Council: Jarrod Lowry, Tinoda Pfidze, Meli-Lisa Eayrs, Skye Kierys, Kailyn Smith, Gabriella Davie, Bridie Whelan, Emily Dunnett, Stephanie Merrick, Max Thompson. Absent: Abbigail Willis.
News

YOUNG LEADERS: Gladstone’s youth council

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
ELEVEN high school and university students had their first taste of governing at the first Gladstone Region Youth Council meeting last month.

GRYC lets young people be a voice for youth in the region on council-related matters.

Members are selected on their diverse strengths and experiences, knowledge of youth issues and willingness to bring about positive change.

GRYC members for 2020 are Bridie Whelan, Jarrod Lowry, Kailyn Smith, Meli-Lisa Eayrs, Skye Kierys, Tinoda Pfidze, Abbigail Willis, Emily Dunnett, Gabriella Davie, Max Thompson and Stephanie Merrick.

Gladstone Regional Council chief executive Leisa Dowling said GRYC acted as a formal advisory committee to the council and was often a valuable source of information.

“Gladstone Region Youth Council plays an important role for council and are involved in initiatives such as Clean Up Australia Day,” she said.

