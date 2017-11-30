Young leader nominated for courage and compassion

FUTURE LEADER: 2017 Gladstone Young Citizen of the Year winner Jasmine Elliott with Mayor Matt Burnett in January. Jasmine has been nominated for the First National Real Estate Leadership Award.

ONE OF Gladstone's rising stars has been recognised once again - but this time it's not for her civic work or academic achievements.

Jasmine Elliott, who recently graduated from Toolooa State High School, has been nominated for the First National Real Estate Leadership Award - part of the Queensland Young Achiever Awards.

The awards aim to encourage, reward, and most importantly promote the positive achievements of young Queenslanders up to and including 29 years of age.

Ms Elliott was nominated by Ellen Kean, the head of the English Department at her former school.

Ms Kean said Ms Elliott had demonstrated her leadership capabilities in her elected positions at school but had also been "an inspiration for the young people around her to reach their full potential”.

"She is continually searching for ways to assist those less fortunate, those who are suffering from negative... generalisations and those who simply need her help,” Ms Kean wrote when she nominated Ms Elliott for the award.

"Whereas many teenagers go with the flow, and do what is popular or what doesn't draw attention, Jasmine is not afraid to speak up and defend those who are being unfairly treated.”

Ms Elliott is no stranger to recognition for her considerable contributions to Gladstone, having been named the 2017 Gladstone Young Citizen of the Year in January.

Jasmine represented Gladstone twice in the YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament. Paul Braven GLA230517ELLIOTT

She has also received the national Helen Handbury Leadership Award, the Albert Mills Humanitarian Award and the Long Tan Leadership Award, as well as being named the GPC Student of the Year.

She was recently elected Leader of the Opposition in the 2017 YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament, during her second term as the Youth Member for Gladstone.

Ms Elliott joins Poolwerx Gladstone regional manager Corryn Regeling, 24, in being nominated for the award.

She hopes to study medicine next year.