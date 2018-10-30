Gladstone teen's turning point in desperate job search

LEARNING CURVE: Lenna Neill-Ballantine spent time getting hands-on experience with a number of businesses in the region after finishing school.

LEARNING CURVE: Lenna Neill-Ballantine spent time getting hands-on experience with a number of businesses in the region after finishing school. Contributed

AT 18 years of age, you're at a crossroads in your life.

This major intersection gives you four ways to go.

The only known road is the one you just came in on. It's been a long 18-year drive, uphill, downhill, freeways and gravel, and most of it was sitting in the back seat with an adult at the steering wheel, guiding and showing you the way.

So now it was my turn at the wheel, but I was prepared. I'd just been given my Grade 12 certificate and that was my ticket to my career and my future. "My road map to life".

Problem number one set in quickly. I couldn't see what was down each road at that intersection, or where the roads led to.

So I sat at this intersection idling for next 12 months, not knowing what to do and not knowing where I wanted to go with my career and my life.

For the next year I applied for jobs and apprenticeships with no luck and no feedback.

I was lost for ideas, my self-esteem was deflated. I had no money, I was not on government benefits. My father was still supporting me.

My father then encouraged me to ask for help. Fortunately my first port of call was asking within the family circle.

I was asked to go and visit my uncle at MIPEC to sit down for an interview. I thought I was on a good thing and a job had finally come.

Well, this interview did not go quite as I had planned. I was anxious, nervous, and fearful, all at the same time.

He sat me down and asked me what I had been doing since leaving school and what steps I had taken to find a job.

He then asked me to write on the white board seven jobs I would like to do.

I struggled and only could think of one. "Electrician".

I could not think of any other jobs for the life of me. Anything in the world, use your imagination, you name it, he said.

I stood there lost for words, lost for ideas and very embarrassed.

Sensing this, he then sat me back down and talked me through it. He said: "Lenna, why did you pick electrician?" I responded with: "My dad's an electrician and looks happy."

He smiled back across the desk and said: "Good answer but you are not your dad, you are Lenna. What makes you happy? What excites you?

"You're a girl about to head into the next 50 years working to make a living. Why don't we look at some options so we can also make you a life?"

He then sent me home to think of six more jobs that I would like to do personally, and send them back by email the following Monday.

His last words before leaving his office were: "Find a job or career you enjoy and you will never have to work a day in your life."

For the life of me, I really did not understand what he meant with this.

Monday came, and I had my seven jobs listed and I was on top again and ready to go.

By that afternoon, I was back in his office for a second interview. He then hit me with an outside-the-box concept.

He offered me all seven jobs. I thought Christmas had come early. I was ecstatic with joy.

But then came the catch.

"Here's the deal, Lenna, You will do one month full time in each of your chosen positions and you work for free." I had never heard of this and surely never been advised of this kind of arrangement by my teachers at school or my friends.

He and my dad discussed the concept which entailed me boarding for free with Ocka and my Aunty Katrina in Calliope. My dad would pay me a small allowance and also take out an insurance policy required for me to complete work experience to remove risks to the companies in which I would train with. My grandparents also were very supportive and offered up one of their cars so I could get to and from work.

A proposal letter and a structure was put in place and Ocka had placements to all seven businesses within that week. My next seven months was booked solid.

No Government handouts, minimal risk to supporting businesses, all business owners loved the concept of me just wanting to have a go and doing it for free.

By the following Monday, I was at work at MIPEC as an administration assistant. The following month I was with Calliope Electrical and the next month with A&K Auto Electrics. These were three great months of both overcoming nerves, learning to look up at people in the eye and learning how to start a conversation and interact

After each month a performance review was carried out on a score sheet and comment basis. I would receive both positive and negative feedback, but most of all it was honest feedback to help me grow and build on my weaknesses and inexperience. My major area of constructive criticism was around my shyness and communication skills, or lack thereof.

This was something never discussed or really taught to me during my school years, as a quiet student is commended as a good student. Well, I couldn't have been more wrong when it comes to the working world.

Good communication skills are the key asset employers/customers/clients look for.

The next month saw me at CRT in Calliope. Paulette Lindley was very supportive and gave me the opportunity to see extensive customer sales experience. This allowed me to develop and further push my personal growth in communications.

Month five saw me training as a farrier with PBK Holdings (Ben Trezise). I travelled extensively throughout Queensland, shoeing and trimming horses' feet. This was hard work and rewarding.

Number six job was with the Calliope Bowls Club. After six months of not missing a day, always on time, it was all getting easier and I was now not nervous and really enjoying the working life. This job was communication training on steroids. Thank you, Brad.

Last up, lucky number seven in September, saw me doing vet nursing with Leah McLellan at Calliope Mobile Vet. I really enjoyed working with Leah and understanding just how diverse a veterinarian's job is. Customer service here becomes very personal as people's pets are very dear to some and they are not so precious to others. This is gauged case by case, so questions become a key in a veterinarian's communication rapport. They have an ability to not only listen, but also to feel or sense a customer's needs and level of required service. Great time and thank you very much, Leah.

So here I am, early October 2018, 19 years old, writing a new resume that I can now put pen to paper, open and honest employment history and experience. I can feel confident in handling an interview and most of all feel confident in walking into a new environment not knowing a soul and striking up a conversation.

The values I have learnt in how people in small business can be so kind in giving a helping hand to those who want to help themselves.

I've learnt how in today's culture, there is a certain expectation to be handed an opportunity or job. I was also naïve to this, just 12 months ago. I was also one who believed a job only means money; now I see past this as it meaning so much more.

Work is now going to become and take up one third to a half of my life's activities, so now fully comprehending and understanding, I have double my 19 years left of working life.

My new outlook on a working life is this: I get out of bed to help others, create new and good things and most of all, live with value, more hours of the day than the average person.

Looking back now, I see what Ocka told me that day: "Find a career path you enjoy doing and you'll never have to work a day in your life."

I'm now well past that crossroads where I sat at pondering, I'm now behind the wheel realising I can take any road. They all offer an experience of some sort and a chance to learn more about life.

Finally, I'd like to thank Ocka Beale for this life-changing experience.

Contributed