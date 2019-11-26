Young guns re-sign and sign for BITS Saints

AUSSIE RULES: Kane Haua, who once booted 12 goals as a 16-year-old, is back where his Aussie Rules career started.

PHOTOS: BITS re-sign key players for season 2020 in AFL Cap

The raking left-footer has committed to the BITS Saints after a stint on the Gold Coast to study and to continue his progression in the Gold Coast Suns Academy Program.

Kane Haua takes a rest at the Boyne Island Tannum Sands oval on Sunday after his 12-goal effort on Saturday: Photo: Mike Richards.

He also played a few games for Labrador in the NEAFL - a stepping stone into AFL ranks.

Saints' club president Andrew McMahon said it was great to have the talented forward back.

"He lost his passion and motivation for footy at that level and ended playing social footy on the coast," McMahon said.

"Kane is no longer studying and is working full time now.

"With a renewed passion for football he has elected to return to the saints for season 2020 and is looking at getting a trade and playing footy where he loves it most and that's with the Saints."

Tough inside midfielder Jack Keleher has re-signed with BITS after a stand-out season in 2019.

An aggressive player, Keleher also played at junior level with the Saints and he can play in a variety of positions.

"Jack is really keen for the up coming season and a fresh start under a new coach," McMahon said.

The club signed Victorian Rick Bean who will arrive to Boyne Island next month.