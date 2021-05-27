Young gun dominates brittle Broncos

Storm gun Nicho Hynes put in the perfect audition for a Broncos contract as Melbourne retained their 12-year unbeaten record against Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

The Broncos have tabled an offer for the off-contract Melbourne fullback and Brisbane bean counters may have to bump up the dollars after Hynes turned in a masterclass in the 40-12 win.

Without four of their injured big guns – Cameron Munster, Harry Grant, Ryan Papenhuyzen and Christian Welch – the Storm had too much weaponry and smarts for the bumbling Broncos who were unable to replicate their form from their boilover win over the Roosters.

The win was the Storm’s ninth in a row and all by 13 points or more, an NRL record.

Hynes, Brandon Smith, Cooper Johns and Jahrome Hughes were all enormous as Melbourne’s key men stood up against a hapless Brisbane with the recalled Anthony Milford turning in a shocker at five-eighth.

Hynes Audition

Hynes has said he wants to be a starter and he showed the value he offers at fullback with two try assists, three line breaks, a try and a personal haul of 16 points.

Fox Sports commentator Shane Flanagan said Hynes’ display “shows what a great player he is” and with the Broncos believed to be leading the race for his signature, the 24-year-old gave Brisbane coach Kevin Walters a taste of what he could offer in 2022 as the dazzling custodian ran for 177m.

Matthew Johns said on The Late Show that the story of the game was “the rise and rise of Nicho Hynes”.

Blues woes

NSW’s injury concerns may have got a whole lot worse after in-form Broncos prop Payne Haas left the field in the 51st minute with a knee injury and did not return.

Fox Sports sideline commentator Corey Parker said initial reports from the Brisbane camp indicated Haas had “picked up a medial injury and is expected to be out for two to four weeks”.

Parker said “it could be bad news for NSW” ahead of Origin I with Haas a certainty to be picked if fit.

The suspension of Roosters duo Angus Chrichton and Victor Radley had already thinned Blues forward stocks ahead of the opening game of the State of Origin series.

Broncos stay Storm’s bunnies

Melbourne stretched their dominance over Brisbane to 10 consecutive wins and remain unbeaten against the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium since 2009.

Craig Bellamy’s team continues to rewrite records and incredibly the victory was their 22nd in succession in Queensland at all venues, not bad for a team hailing from Victoria.

Suncorp Stadium continues to be a happy hunting ground for Melbourne who now have 23 of 27 wins at the venue in their illustrious history.

No sin bins

After 29 players were put on report in round 11 just two had the book thrown at them, with referee Ashley Klein placing Brisbane’s Ethan Bullemor and Melbourne’s Justin Olam on report for dangerous tackles. No one was sent from the field and common sense prevailed when Brandon Smith left the field with an HIA in the first half after Jake Turpin’s chest came into contact with is head in what was clearly an accident.

Originally published as Young gun dominates brittle Broncos