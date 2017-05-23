Young Gladstone woman 'too embarrassed' to show face in court

Jessica Sue Alexander pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to five charges including two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, two counts of failing to appear on court dates and possession of drug utensils.

A LAWYER defending a Gladstone woman has told the magistrate his client's tendency to not show up was because she was "too embarrassed".

Jessica Sue Alexander pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to five charges including two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, two counts of failing to appear on court dates and possession of drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said the first of the offending occurred on December 6, when Alexander was the passenger of a vehicle with three other people.

Police pulled over the vehicle in Rockhampton to conduct a search.

Alexander was carrying a pink sunglasses hard case holding a glass smoking pipe, a white crystal powder later to be revealed as methyl-amphetamine, and a round ecstasy tablet.

She told police the drugs and items were for her own personal use.

For this offence, Alexander was due to appear in court January 18.

However, defence lawyer Axel Beard said his client did not show up to this hearing as she was holidaying at the Gold Coast.

Once again, Alexander failed to appear in court in April.

When police attended Alexander's home in relation to this matter she told officers she was simply too embarrassed to show her face.

"My client did not attend court because she was too ashamed and embarrassed about the charges, and the fact that she missed her last court date," Mr Beard said.

"She just wanted to bury her head in the sand.

"Despite this, she is a very young woman, with a limited criminal history.

"She once worked as a tattooist in a parlour, and while she is unemployed at the moment, hopes to be able to pursue a career in the field."

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho ordered Alexander to attend a drug diversion program, and did not record a conviction.

Ms Ho fined Alexander $600 for the failure to appear offences.