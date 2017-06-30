Young Gladstone woman tasered after pulling knife on cops

A YOUNG Gladstone woman with a long history of seriously assaulting police officers and emergency service workers has been handed a suspended jail term.

Cherrillee Brittanie Hamilton pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to 12 charges, including five counts of serious assault against police and public officers, two counts of serious assault while armed with a dangerous item, two counts of obstructing police, one count of causing public nuisance, three breaches of bail and one count of driving while SPER suspended.

Police prosecutor sergeant Barry Stevens said the first of the offending occurred as early as August last year.

Some of the offences included slapping a nurse, thrusting a knife at an ambulance worker, attempting to punch a paramedic, holding up operation of train services by sitting on top of the underpass for hours and throwing a rock at a police negotiator.

Additionally, on numerous occasions the 21-year-old both attempted to and succeeded at assaulting officers and public officers on separate occasions.

However, there was a short break in offending between February - June 2017; Hamilton gave birth to a child.

The most recent offending occurred just last weekend on June 24; which saw her arrested and spend two days in custody.

Over a period of four days, police attended Hamilton's West Gladstone residency eight times, after the woman continued to make suicide threats to over-the-phone health services and family members.

At about 7.15pm on Saturday police attended her house; Hamilton's father had called the police after she sent him a text message saying she would kill herself.

Sgt Stevens said upon the officers' arrival, Hamilton was belligerent and insulting, and told officers she wanted to die by "suicide by cop”.

She told officers: "Next time you come back it won't be well”.

At about 8pm police arrived back at the house, as part of their duties to transport Hamilton to the hospital, and found her standing on her verandah.

As police approached, Hamilton began to walk backwards towards the house; one officer lunged and grabbed Hamilton's arm before she could run back inside.

The court heard the officer grabbed her arm to prevent her from going inside the house and following through on her threats.

As the officer did this, Hamilton pulled a knife from the pocket of her jumper, tensed her and looked dead in the eye of the officer.

"Let go of my arm,” she said.

The officer, in fear of being stabbed, jumped over the railing of the verandah.

Both officers then pulled out their tasers and tried to negotiate with Hamilton to drop the knife.

After 12 minutes, of Hamilton abusing and screaming at officers, all the while holding the knife in the air, she was tasered.

She was taken to the hospital, but had received no physical damage from the taser and was subsequently arrested.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told the court that his client suffered from a number of mental health issues, however, a document tendered in court suggested that her behaviour was the result of an emotional disorder rather than mental.

Mr Pepito said his client texted her father threatening suicide after a phone call with her mother ended badly.

Hamilton told Mr Pepito that she had called her mother to wish her a happy birthday, but her mother told her to "die in a hole”.

"Her mother dismissed her and it made her upset,” Mr Pepito told the court.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho ordered her to serve a head sentence term of 15 months imprison, to be released immediately on parole.

She also received a $200 fine for the traffic offence and a one month license disqualification.

Anyone suffering from depression, or just needs a person to talk to, should contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.