Young Gladstone woman stung for holding mate's meth

Makhela Jayne Strandquist pleaded guilty at the Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to one charge; possession of dangerous drugs.

"WHAT'S wrong with you?"

Those were the words a magistrate said to a 20-year-old Gladstone woman after the court heard she was caught with the drug, ice.

Makhela Jayne Strandquist pleaded guilty at the Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to one charge; possession of dangerous drugs.

The court heard police found .5 grams of white crystal in a clip-seal bag Strandquist had on her person.

However, defence lawyer Axel Beard said his client was not a user of the drug, and was simply holding it for a friend.

He said while it was "foolish" to do so, his client was aware of the physiological toll that the "horrendous" drug took on a person.

When Visiting Gladstone Magistrate Ross Woodford asked Strandquist what was wrong with her, to be holding "ice" for a friend, she simply shrugged and gave a small smile.

Mr Woodford said at such a young age, if she started using the drug and became addicted, death would soon be knocking at her door.

"I'm not fooling you," he said.

"Stay off it, stay healthy, or you'll be dead in a few years time."

He fined Strandquist $300, and did not record a conviction.

He also ordered her to attend a drug diversion program.