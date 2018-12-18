Young Gladstone motorists are 'braking the cycle'

A LANDMARK program that helps young, aspiring motorists, including those in the Gladstone area, get their driver's licence has been awarded an international road safety award.

The PCYC Braking the Cycle learner driver mentor program was recognised earlier this month in London with a prestigious Prince Michael International Road Safety Award presented by His Royal Highness Prince Michael of Kent.

The program involves volunteer mentor drivers taking young learner drivers under their wing and helping them reach the required 100 hours of training prior to sitting the practical tests.

Judges said Braking the Cycle "not only improves the safety record of this vulnerable group of people but also addresses the important area of social inclusion".

In the Gladstone area 59 young drivers have taken part in the program, with 17 of those already going on to get their licence. They have been supported by 36 mentor drivers with more than 854km of driving hours delivered from the Gladstone PCYC centre.

They are among 3250 young Queenslanders who have already had more than 68,000 supervised driving hours, with more than 2.2 million kilometres driven - the equivalent of travelling to the moon and back two and a half times.

PCYC Braking the Cycle is now being offered in 37 locations around Queensland and this number is expected to reach 44 by February.