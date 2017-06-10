Young Gladstone man walks free after brutally beating girlfriend

A GLADSTONE man who beat up, choked and assaulted his girlfriend using a glass bottle has narrowly avoided jail time.

Beau David Jon Huth, 25, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone District Court to nine charges including one count of assault occasioning bodily harm (domestic violence offence), one count of choking, suffocation or strangulation in a domestic setting, one count of assault while armed (domestic violence offence), possession of a used pipe, failure to appear in court, a breach of bail and three domestic violence order contraventions.

The protection order was made against Huth by the victim after the assaults.

Prosecutor Matt Hynes said on June 10 Huth and his partner (the victim) were having an argument, when the neighbours tried to break it up.

Huth then went inside and grabbed a knife from the kitchen, his partner followed and tried to stop him.

He pushed her down to the ground and placed his knees on her body, he then punched her in the breasts five times, the court heard.

During the assault he told his girlfriend "not to move" and to "take the pain", Mr Hynes said.

Mr Hynes said just a few days later when the pair were watching a movie, Huth suddenly became angry and grabbed his partner by the throat.

He began to squeeze tightly, causing her to have trouble breathing, Mr Hynes said.

The following night, Huth and his partner got into another fight, the court heard.

Huth had been drinking from a glass XXXX beer bottle, and during a verbal argument, used it to hit his girlfriend in the head eight times.

He called her a "heartless whore" and threatened to kill her, Mr Hynes said.

Huth then drove his girlfriend to the hospital, where a false story was given to staff about the injuries.

The police were subsequently notified and Huth was arrested; a protection order made against him.

He breached the order on January 29 and April 12, 2016; where police also found him to be in possession of a used bong.

He breached it again June 5, right outside the police station.

The court heard the most recent breach of just a few days ago occurred after Huth attended the Gladstone Magistrates Court, the victim was parked outside the police station waiting for him.

The police saw him get into her car, but before they could drive away police made the arrest.

He spent three days in custody until his sentence yesterday, his family in support of him at the back of the courtroom.

Defence barrister Tom Polley said despite the assault, Huth and his partner had decided to stay together.

He said Huth and his partner shared a two-year-old child together, with another on the way.

He said the protection order breaches were technical, and on one occasion the police walked in on the pair "simply having a cup of tea together".

Mr Polley said his client had no criminal history.

Huth was ordered to serve an 18-month term of imprisonment, with immediate parole release, subject to counselling and educational programs.

A conviction was recorded.