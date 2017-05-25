Young Gladstone man sells drugs to fund own habit

Daniel Neville Tully pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to three charges including one count of possessing a used drug pipe, possession of a thing used in commission with a drug offence and possession of dangerous drugs.

SMOKING drugs on a daily basis is an expensive habit, which is why a Gladstone man crossed to the commercial side, a court has heard.

Daniel Neville Tully pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to three charges including one count of possessing a used drug pipe, possession of a thing used in commission with a drug offence and possession of dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor sergeant Merilyn Hoskins said a police search warrant conducted at Tully's unit in April uncovered .55grams of cannabis in a safe, a plastic bottle used for smoking the drug and texts on a mobile phone indicating commercial involvement.

Despite Tully admitting to police he was involved in the supply of cannabis, he was not charged for this offence, the court heard.

Tully told police he sold the drug in lots of $20 or $50 amounts.

The court heard Tully smoked cannabis on a daily basis, and started selling the drug in order to to afford his expensive habit.

The 23-year-old is unemployed and receives an allowance from the government, the court heard.

Gladstone magistrate Melanie Ho noted Tully's young age, and told him to "get off the drugs".

"This is your last chance," she said.

"You're young and you have a bright future.

"You don't need to sell drugs."

He was placed on a 12-month probation period, subject to regular unrine testing.

A conviction was recorded.