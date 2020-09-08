Young Gladstone man keeps reoffending
A YOUNG Gladstone man has found himself in trouble with the courts once again after offending multiple times in recent months.
Connor Benjamin West-Van Bergen was dealt with in July for possessing dangerous drugs, four days after being sentenced to drug diversion.
Just a month later on August 24, West-Van Bergen was intercepted by police, where during a search they found white squares wrapped in foil with pictures on them consistent with LSD.
The 20-year-old told police he didn’t know what the property in question was.
West-Van Bergen pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drug possession.
Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland told the court the drugs had been in West-Van Bergen’s wallet for ages and he had forgotten they were in there.
She said he was remorseful for his actions.
Magistrate Bevan Manthey noted West-Van Bergen’s recent appearances where he’d received a fine and a good behaviour bond.
Mr Manthey sentenced him to 12 months’ probation. No conviction was recorded.
Read more drug possession:
5 months of offending catches up with Gladstone man
Dad caught with meth to do time behind bars