Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The law keeps catching up with this Gladstone man.
The law keeps catching up with this Gladstone man.
Crime

Young Gladstone man keeps reoffending

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A YOUNG Gladstone man has found himself in trouble with the courts once again after offending multiple times in recent months.

Connor Benjamin West-Van Bergen was dealt with in July for possessing dangerous drugs, four days after being sentenced to drug diversion.

Just a month later on August 24, West-Van Bergen was intercepted by police, where during a search they found white squares wrapped in foil with pictures on them consistent with LSD.

The 20-year-old told police he didn’t know what the property in question was.

West-Van Bergen pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drug possession.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland told the court the drugs had been in West-Van Bergen’s wallet for ages and he had forgotten they were in there.

She said he was remorseful for his actions.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey noted West-Van Bergen’s recent appearances where he’d received a fine and a good behaviour bond.

Mr Manthey sentenced him to 12 months’ probation. No conviction was recorded.

Read more drug possession:

5 months of offending catches up with Gladstone man

Dad caught with meth to do time behind bars

Man’s 15-year addiction to meth and heroin

gladstonecourt gladstone drug possession gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gutsy Goats overpower Cap Coast Crocs

        Premium Content Gutsy Goats overpower Cap Coast Crocs

        News The Gladstone Goats senior men’s side put together a hearty performance to overcome Cap Coast Crocs at home.

        Gladstone’s future part of ‘Festival of Change’

        Premium Content Gladstone’s future part of ‘Festival of Change’

        News How regional Australia can ensure community, environmental and economic...

        Ports Corp encourages cleaner boating in marina

        Premium Content Ports Corp encourages cleaner boating in marina

        News The Gladstone Ports Corporation is encouraging a more sustainable approach to...

        ‘It was a deserted country road’: Drug-driver’s excuse

        Premium Content ‘It was a deserted country road’: Drug-driver’s excuse

        Crime Warren William Pengelly didn’t think the police would be on this stretch.