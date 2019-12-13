Young girl’s makeshift Nikes go viral

Nike have a plethora of superstar athletes in their stable who dominate in their respective fields across the globe.

The sporting giant remains the biggest player in the market with athletes hoping to be signed by the famed swoosh.

Of course, being the world leader means the shoes don't always come cheap. That didn't stop 12-year-old Philippines athlete Rhea Bullos from rocking her own custom-made kicks.

Now they weren't ones you'd expect to see on the shelves or be able to buy anytime soon. Bullos' Nike footwear was made entirely out of bandages.

With her feet wrapped up and the Nike tick front and centre along with Nike scribbled along the heel, Bullos dominated the field at the Iloilo Schools Sports Council Meet.

New design of spike shoes Made in Philippines NIKE Congratulations RHEA BULLOS of Balasan 3GOLDS 400m dash ELem Girls 800m run Elem Girls 1500m run Elem Girls Posted by Predirick B. Valenzuela on Monday, 9 December 2019

The custom design, which featured her toes being individually wrapped, clearly did the trick as Bullos claimed gold in three separate events.

The young star runner came home first in the 400m, 800m and 1500m events - proving it's not what's on your feet that matters.

Photos of Bullos' feet and her taped up Nike incorporated shoes quickly raced around social media and reached one head coach of a professional team in the Philippines.

Stream over 50 sports Live & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Just $25/month, no lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

Jeff Cariaso, of the Alaska Aces, retweeted one of the posts and asked his followers to put him in contact with the young runner.

Help me connect with her please. https://t.co/clxKKpBXdP — Jeff Cariaso (@thejet_22) December 10, 2019

Social media quickly worked its magic and in less than two hours later Cariaso had the details he was searching for and had reached out to Rhea and her team.

Nike scours the world looking to land the best talent to continue to stay ahead of the pack, now they've just been gifted a potential superstar for the future in Rhea Bullos.