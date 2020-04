Paramedics were called to a vehicle rollover in Captain Creek this afternoon.

A young girl, believed to be an infant, is in hospital after a single vehicle rollover in Captain Creek this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Round Hill Rd and Murphy Roads at 1.30pm.

Paramedics assessed two women and the infant girl before transporting the girl to Bundaberg Hospital for precautions.