Young fisherman drowns after falling from boat

A young fisherman has drowned on the state's Mid North Coast after he fell from his boat several miles offshore.

The man, aged in his 20s, was said to be fishing four nautical miles off Diamond Head in the Crowdy Bay National Park when he fell out of his boat into the water just before 1.40pm on Wednesday.

Police at the scene where a fisherman was brought ashore unconscious at Crowdy Head on the mid north coast. Witnesses saw the man fall from his vessel four nautical miles from Diamond Head.

A nearby boat found the man floating and unconscious a short time later.

Passengers onboard gave the man CPR as they rushed him back towards Crowdy Head boat ramp, where Marine Rescue NSW intercepted the vessel.

Marine Rescue volunteers attempted to resuscitate the man with a defibrillator and oxygen but he died soon after.

The man has yet to be identified and his cause of death still unclear but a medical episode is being investigated as a possible cause.

Marine Rescue units helped transport the man's body back to shore and later found his four and a half metre boat, which had been missing since the man was found in the water.

Police have seized the vessel and are investigating the death.

