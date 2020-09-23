Menu
A man in his 20s has drowned after he fell from his fishing boat on Wednesday afternoon.
A man in his 20s has drowned after he fell from his fishing boat on Wednesday afternoon.
News

Young fisherman drowns after falling from boat

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
23rd Sep 2020 6:14 PM
A young fisherman has drowned on the state's Mid North Coast after he fell from his boat several miles offshore.

The man, aged in his 20s, was said to be fishing four nautical miles off Diamond Head in the Crowdy Bay National Park when he fell out of his boat into the water just before 1.40pm on Wednesday.

A nearby boat found the man floating and unconscious a short time later.

Passengers onboard gave the man CPR as they rushed him back towards Crowdy Head boat ramp, where Marine Rescue NSW intercepted the vessel.

 

Marine Rescue volunteers attempted to resuscitate the man with a defibrillator and oxygen but he died soon after.

The man has yet to be identified and his cause of death still unclear but a medical episode is being investigated as a possible cause.

 

Marine Rescue units helped transport the man's body back to shore and later found his four and a half metre boat, which had been missing since the man was found in the water.

Police have seized the vessel and are investigating the death.

 

 

Originally published as Young fisherman drowns after falling from boat

