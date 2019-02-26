Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mt Larcom bussiness-boy Max Cosgrove with Princess modeling the latest in hen fashion.
Mt Larcom bussiness-boy Max Cosgrove with Princess modeling the latest in hen fashion. Mike Richards GLA270518CHOK
News

Young entrepreneur takes students to the Max

MATT HARRIS
by
26th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STUDENTS from Bororen State School are taking an enthusiastic approach to the EarlyPrenuer program after its success last year at Ambrose State School.

The EarlyPrenuer program is an initiative of StartUp Gladstone and focuses on bringing entrepreneurial skills to the classroom.

The program expanded to three more schools this year and has the backing of ANZ and ConocoPhillips.

Bororen SS Year 3/4 teacher Carolyn Dunstan was involved with the program last year when teaching at Ambrose and helped implement it at Bororen this year.

"I was part of the pilot program at last year and was asked by the principal at Bororen to implement it in term one so we started off straight away," Ms Dunstan said.

"At the moment they're coming up with their businesses - the name, what they're looking to sell, how much they cost and the ingredients they need to make them. Some of the students are running services such as collecting cans for recycling or working as farm hands."

The students' first real-life test will come on March 13 when they host a Mini Market where they will practise their communication, money handling and record-keeping skills.

Students have been busy making and creating their own businesses such as Tim's Tasty Treats, Yazzie's Bows, Luka's Moo Garden Poo, Charlie's Hand Scrubs and more.

Last week students received a special visit from young Ambrose State School entrepreneur Max Cosgrove, the brains behind Max's Chickens and other chicken-related accessories including beanies, jumpers and bikinis.

Bororen State School students Cheyanne Hoffmann, D'Koda Booker and Yazmine Jamenez with Ambrose State School students Max Cosgrove (from Max's Chickens) and Charlie Long. Bororen State School has joined the EarlyPrenuer program.
Bororen State School students Cheyanne Hoffmann, D'Koda Booker and Yazmine Jamenez with Ambrose State School students Max Cosgrove (from Max's Chickens) and Charlie Long. Bororen State School has joined the EarlyPrenuer program. Contributed

Ms Dunstan said his appearance "was a real thrill" for the students.

"They were all very excited to see him," she said.

"They asked him questions and heard about his business experience with the program and also beyond the program including his experience on TV show Little Big Shots, being in magazines, newspapers and different media outlets.

"We reinforced that he is in grade six and some of them are too and this is something that's definitely achievable with hard work and having passion.

"I think that really planted the seed for them to go forward and since his visit all they've wanted to do it work on the program.

"It's lit the fire for a lot of students to think beyond the classroom and beyond life at school."

More Stories

Show More
ambrose state school bororen state school early preneur program entrepreneurship max cosgrove
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Facebook fraudster gets jail sentence in court

    premium_icon Facebook fraudster gets jail sentence in court

    News A GLADSTONE man behind a Facebook scam has been sentenced to jail.

    • 26th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Quirky 'couch surfing' event to tackle youth homelessness

    premium_icon Quirky 'couch surfing' event to tackle youth homelessness

    News 2016's census revealed nearly 28,000 people aged 12-24 were homeless

    • 26th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    The world will be on show at the upcoming travel expo

    premium_icon The world will be on show at the upcoming travel expo

    News This year's event will feature 11 different travel service providers

    • 26th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Minor changes to 1770 Beach Hotel conditions

    premium_icon Minor changes to 1770 Beach Hotel conditions

    News The applicant requested amendments to four of the 42 conditions.

    • 26th Feb 2019 5:00 AM