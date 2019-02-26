Young entrepreneur takes students to the Max

STUDENTS from Bororen State School are taking an enthusiastic approach to the EarlyPrenuer program after its success last year at Ambrose State School.

The EarlyPrenuer program is an initiative of StartUp Gladstone and focuses on bringing entrepreneurial skills to the classroom.

The program expanded to three more schools this year and has the backing of ANZ and ConocoPhillips.

Bororen SS Year 3/4 teacher Carolyn Dunstan was involved with the program last year when teaching at Ambrose and helped implement it at Bororen this year.

"I was part of the pilot program at last year and was asked by the principal at Bororen to implement it in term one so we started off straight away," Ms Dunstan said.

"At the moment they're coming up with their businesses - the name, what they're looking to sell, how much they cost and the ingredients they need to make them. Some of the students are running services such as collecting cans for recycling or working as farm hands."

The students' first real-life test will come on March 13 when they host a Mini Market where they will practise their communication, money handling and record-keeping skills.

Students have been busy making and creating their own businesses such as Tim's Tasty Treats, Yazzie's Bows, Luka's Moo Garden Poo, Charlie's Hand Scrubs and more.

Last week students received a special visit from young Ambrose State School entrepreneur Max Cosgrove, the brains behind Max's Chickens and other chicken-related accessories including beanies, jumpers and bikinis.

Bororen State School students Cheyanne Hoffmann, D'Koda Booker and Yazmine Jamenez with Ambrose State School students Max Cosgrove (from Max's Chickens) and Charlie Long. Bororen State School has joined the EarlyPrenuer program. Contributed

Ms Dunstan said his appearance "was a real thrill" for the students.

"They were all very excited to see him," she said.

"They asked him questions and heard about his business experience with the program and also beyond the program including his experience on TV show Little Big Shots, being in magazines, newspapers and different media outlets.

"We reinforced that he is in grade six and some of them are too and this is something that's definitely achievable with hard work and having passion.

"I think that really planted the seed for them to go forward and since his visit all they've wanted to do it work on the program.

"It's lit the fire for a lot of students to think beyond the classroom and beyond life at school."