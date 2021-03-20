Menu
Jade Battisson, 19, has started her own clothing store Rock Lily Clothing.
Young entrepreneur opens up new clothing store in CBD

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
20th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
A Gladstone teen is turning her dreams into reality by opening a new clothing store in the CBD.

Jade Battisson, 19, will open Rock Lily Clothing on Goondoon St on March 27.

Ms Battisson's first taste of business came when she started selling handmade earrings at the region's markets after she had finished high school.

"I wanted to have a store since I graduated high school," Ms Battisson said.

"It did start with me making my jewellery and selling them at the markets and from there I started selling my old clothes at the markets.

"That went really well and I thought why don't I do what I want to and open up my own shop."

Ms Battisson said she was inspired by clothing boutiques on the Sunshine Coast and wanted to bring that luxury to Gladstone.

"When I was growing up, we've had not a lot of variety in terms of fashion," she said.

"I wanted to bring something to the community which we didn't have."

Clothing in store includes dresses, crop tops, skirts and sizes go up to size 14.

Ms Battisson said she had plans of including a plus size range in the future.

The store's grand opening is on March 27, and a 10 per cent sale for all clothing will be available on Saturday and Sunday.

Rock Lily Clothing is located at 1/69 Goondoon Street, Gladstone Central.

