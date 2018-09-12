Young Endeavour to berth at Gladstone Port Marina

READY, SET, SAIL: Inspect the Young Endeavour at Gladstone Port Marina during an open day on September 22.

ANCHORS aweigh and ships ahoy, the Sail Training Ship Young Endeavour will soon dock at Gladstone Port Marina.

The popular vessel will be moored from September 19-23 and the public will have the opportunity to board and inspect this piece of nautical history.

The crew will host an open ship on September 22 from 1-4pm.

All are invited aboard to find out what's involved to set sail on the voyage of a lifetime.

The ship is part of the Young Endeavour Program, which challenges and inspires participants while they learn to sail a square-rigged tall ship.

Young Australians from five different states and territories will arrive in Gladstone on board the Young Endeavour after finishing an 11-day sea adventure at Airlie Beach.

Australians from age 16-23 can apply to join the crew and learn navigation, how to set sails, climb the mast, take the helm and other nautical duties.

During each voyage the youth crew disconnect from social media and learn communication, teamwork and leadership skills.

Since the program started in 1988, more than 13,500 young Australians have finished the Young Endeavour Youth Development Program with participants coming from cities, regional centres and rural communities.

The ship was a gift from the United Kingdom to the government and people of Australia to mark the Bicentenary in 1988.

The Royal Australian Navy operates and maintains the ship and the Young Endeavour Youth Scheme manages the associated sail training program.

The Young Endeavour undertakes about 20 voyages annually, mostly along the east and south coasts of Australia.

Each voyage includes 24 young Australians, the youth crew and nine specially trained Royal Australian Navy crew, usually for an 11-day adventure at sea.