Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EMU FARMER: The defendant was made to pay $200 plus restitution for the stolen item.
EMU FARMER: The defendant was made to pay $200 plus restitution for the stolen item.
News

Young emu farmer in court over fowl play

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
24th Feb 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG emu farmer has had a hole pecked in his wallet following his decision to steal from the Laidley Mitre 10.

The theft took place in January, when 22-year-old Nicholas Flick made his way into the store, taking a tube of Threadlocker from its packaging and pocketing it.

He was unaware his daring theft had been caught on CCTV, which was promptly shared with police.

Flick faced the Gatton Magistrate's Court charged with the theft of the $14.50 item, where he didn't offer any excuse to justify his crime.

Magistrate Kaye Ryan noted that Flick was currently employed as an emu farmer, and should have been able to afford the low-cost item.

"It's silly, dishonest even," she said.

"I don't know what you were doing with this stuff, but you can't just take it."

Given he didn't have any prior criminal history, he was only fined $250, and ordered to compensate the cost of the stolen item.

A conviction was not recorded.

gatton magistrates court magistrate kay ryan mitre 10 nicholas flick
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to make Gladstone grow: Forum flags population priority

        premium_icon How to make Gladstone grow: Forum flags population priority

        News Increasing the number of long term, stable jobs will bring people to central Queensland and help create a self-serving economy.

        • 25th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘Psycopathic' sex offender too dangerous for release

        premium_icon ‘Psycopathic' sex offender too dangerous for release

        News Victims include two brothers aged six and 10

        • 25th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Butcher hits back after travel accusations

        premium_icon Butcher hits back after travel accusations

        News TENSIONS were at boiling point in State Parliament last week when Member for...

        • 25th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Disconnect from technology and reconnect with nature

        premium_icon Disconnect from technology and reconnect with nature

        News Organisers of an overnight camp for kids hope it will help ignite something special...

        • 25th Feb 2020 5:00 AM