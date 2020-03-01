Young ecowarriors clean up Gladstone

Harvey Blanchard, 5, Reeve Blanchard, 3, Aron Blanchard, Hollie Miers, and Lilah Hall, 8, participating in the Clean Up Australia Day 2020 at Memorial Park, Gladstone. March 1 2020

Harvey Blanchard, 5, Reeve Blanchard, 3, Aron Blanchard, Hollie Miers, and Lilah Hall, 8, participating in the Clean Up Australia Day 2020 at Memorial Park, Gladstone. March 1 2020

ARMED with gloves and big, fluoro garbage bags, young ecowarriors today did their bit to clean up the city.

Clean Up Australia Day saw many people come together for the event’s 30th anniversary.

Residents spent their Sunday cleaning up the region’s parks and schools with dedicated skip bins at Memorial Parklands, Wyndham Park, Miriam Vale State School and Bunting Park.

Family of five – Aron Blanchard and Hollie Miers with children Lilah, 8, Harvey, 5, and Reeve, 3, picked up rubbish at Memorial Parklands at Gladstone Central.

It was their first time joining the clean-up event.

Lilah said they had picked up more than 100 pieces of rubbish within 30 minutes of cleaning up.

She said the common items they found were straws, alcohol bottles, McDonald’s wrappers and cigarette butts.

“Every piece of rubbish that's ever been on this Earth is still here somewhere,” Lilah said.

“All of the plastic little pieces go into the ocean and then the ocean turns into a rubbish dump.”

As environmental captain of his class, Harvey was also happy to do his bit.

Ms Miers said Clean Up Australia Day was a great opportunity for the kids to give back to the community. “It’s good to teach them about contributing and doing something positive for the environment,” Ms Miers said.

“And that a clean environment is everyone’s business.”