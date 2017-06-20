Young, drunk teen arrested for mouthing off at police

FOUL MOUTH: A 17-year-old had multiple run-ins with the law earlier this year.

"HOW did that female c*** become a police officer?”

This was just one phrase of many that a drunken 17-year-old Gladstone girl called out to police after they were called to her address on two separate occasions.

Sky Geraldine Hawdon pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to two counts of committing public nuisance and one count of stealing.

The court heard the public nuisance offences were just five days apart, the first occurring on January 24.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said officers were called to a disturbance at a complex of units in Gladstone.

Upon arrival officers heard Hawdon shouting abuse to someone in a unit behind her, calling the person names and telling them to "get outside”.

Despite police asking her to stop, Hawdon continued to shout from the street.

She said to the officers "lock me up c****, I don't give a f***.”

She was arrested and released on bail.

However on January 29 police received a called from Hawdon, who asked whether any officers could come and help her move out.

She told police she was moving out from her mother's unit, but the pair had gotten into a fight.

When police arrived at the units, they could hear Hawdon shouting and swearing, yelling at her mother that she "needed her sh*t now”.

Police told Hawdon to stay put in an attempt to calm the situation however, she became aggressive and abusive towards the officers.

She was once again arrested, and released on bail.

The court heard Hawdon moved in with a friend, but it didn't last long after her new room-mate reported her to the police for stealing February 21.

A search warrant executed by police found Hawdon to be in possession of a stolen Nintendo DS case and charger.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said her client had been drinking during the first two offences, bringing out her agitation towards authority.

She said the stealing offence was the result of an unsettled argument between her client and the new roommate.

She said on the second instance that police were called to the unit somples, her client became aggressive towards police because they "made her stand out in the sun” and would not let her go inside to grab her belongings.

Despite this, Ms Townsend said her client and mother were back living together happily.

She said although the offending was "out of character” for her client, Hawdon had enrolled herself in a counselling and rehabilitation program.

She said her client was also working towards completing Year 12.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho placed Hawdon on a six-month good behaviour bond.

A conviction was not recorded.