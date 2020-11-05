Young drug dealer was funding his own addiction

A YOUNG Gladstone man from a “good family” found himself dealing drugs to fund his own addiction.

During a search warrant issued on January 9, police seized Nicholas Jeoffrey Horton’s phone which revealed 11 supply offences relating to marijuana and MDMA.

The most significant amounts were just under one ounce of marijuana and a 3.5g ball of ecstasy.

READ MORE: Rapist sent victim love letters from jail

READ MORE: Man’s violent attack on woman trying to protect another

Crown prosecutor Samantha O’Rourke told the Gladstone District Court on Wednesday, where Horton pleaded guilty to 11 counts of drug supply, the supplies were commercial in nature.

The gain was at least $550.

Defence Barrister Jordan Ahlstrand said Horton, 20, had used the gain to fund his own drug addiction.

He told the court Horton, a twin, was a father to be with his two-and-a-half year de facto partner six months’ pregnant.

Horton’s mother was in court supporting him with his twin brother.

“He plainly comes from a good family,” Mr Ahlstrand said.

Mr Ahlstrand said Horton started using marijuana at 17 which shortly became a daily habit. Horton then started using MDMA at the age of 18.

“While there was a commercial aspect he said those supplies mitigated the costs of his own use of the substances,” Mr Ahlstrand said.

READ MORE: Man had plans to supply drugs to his girlfriend, a minor

READ MORE: Man choked victim, called her 238 times from prison

He asked the court to consider that some of the charges related to offer to supply.

Judge Michael Burnett told Horton he needed to consider his future child.

“You need to start reflecting upon where you’re going with your life before this cycle of crime starts to reproduce itself in the next generation,” Judge Burnett said.

Horton was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment, immediately suspended for three years.

He was also placed on a year of probation with a drug testing condition.

Convictions were recorded.