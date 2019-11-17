Young driver program to help ‘brake’ the cycle

SAFE WHEELS: The PCYC Braking the Cycle program has given thousands of young Queenslanders a chance for motoring independence and to become safer, better-informed drivers. Picture: Liana Walker

SAFE WHEELS: The PCYC Braking the Cycle program has given thousands of young Queenslanders a chance for motoring independence and to become safer, better-informed drivers. Picture: Liana Walker

An internationally recognised program that helps young aspiring motorists, including those in the Gladstone area, get their driver’s licence is proving a great success.

The PCYC Braking the Cycle program has given thousands of young Queenslanders a chance for motoring independence and to become safer, better-informed drivers.

Member for Gladstone, Glenn Butcher said 51 young budding drivers have already taken part in the program, with 21 of those going on to get their licence.

“They have been supported by 25 mentor drivers with over 2000 driving hours and 41,000km delivered from Gladstone,” Mr Butcher said.

The program involves volunteer mentor drivers taking young learner drivers under their wing and helping them reach the required 100 hours of supervised driving experience in order to achieve their driver’s licence.

PCYC Braking the Cycle is now available in 42 locations around Queensland.

For more information about Braking the Cycle contact gladstone@pcyc.org.au or 4972 3122.