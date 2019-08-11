Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Young driver killed in rollover

by Nic Darveniza
11th Aug 2019 9:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A 20-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Forest Lake overnight.

The man's car was travelling on Johnson Road between Stradbroke and Woorgaroo Streets around 10:45pm when it lost control on a bend.

The car collided with a light pole before rolling and striking a tree, killing the sole occupant.

Emergency services closed Johnson Road between 11:00pm and 3:30am while they attended the crash.


Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.

More Stories

crash editors picks fatality

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Frocks, fascinators and fun at Fashions on the Field

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Frocks, fascinators and fun at Fashions on the Field

    News Eighteen entrants put their style on show - were you part of the festivities on Gladstone Cup day?

    'Sexy sport': Athlete to compete at pole dance final

    premium_icon 'Sexy sport': Athlete to compete at pole dance final

    News How this athlete gained her muscle without going to the gym

    Time running out to register for 10th Botanic to Bridge

    premium_icon Time running out to register for 10th Botanic to Bridge

    News Businesses urged to get decked out in their corporate colours.

    New trading process on the horizon for commodities

    premium_icon New trading process on the horizon for commodities

    News The trial involved four coal shipments testing blockchain system.