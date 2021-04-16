Young drink driver caught swerving across Warrego Highway

A young Toowoomba man who was spotted swerving across the Warrego Highway was found to be nearly four times the legal blood alcohol limit.

Tremaine Ranginui Ching, 21, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on April 6, charged with driving under the influence of liquor and failing to comply with a condition on his licence.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

The court heard Ching was spotted by police driving west along the Warrego Highway at 12.56am on February 21, towards Dalby.

Police prosecutor sergeant Chris Hutchins said Ching was observed driving in and out of his lane, and at times driving in the opposite lane.

He told the court police activated their lights and pulled Ching over, and found a Captain Morgan rum can in the centre console of his car.

Ching said to police he had been drinking "a while ago", however he showed signs of indicia.

The court heard Ching was on a good behaviour licence, which restricted him from driving between 11pm - 5am.

He was arrested and taken to Dalby police station where he was further tested.

Court documents revealed he returned a reading of 0.196.

Sergeant Hutchins said a reading that high for a 21-year-old was "quite disturbing", especially when he was observed driving on the wrong side of the road.

Ching represented himself in court, and said he had no excuse for what he did, and knew he "messed up".

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Ching he should be glad he was standing in court, and not lying down in a morgue.

"Sometimes young men, and even young women, do not think of the greater consequences of the actions they take," she said.

"The fact you are standing before me should be your wake up call."

Ching pleaded guilty and was fined $150 for failing to comply with a condition on his licence, with a conviction recorded.

He was then fined $1,000 for driving under the influence of liquor, and disqualified from driving for 10 months.

A conviction wasn't recorded.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription