Young couple proud to ditch rental market for first home

FINALLY: Aaron Cousins and Maddison Smith, with their dog Wilson, have bought their first home after renting in Gladstone for six months.

DECEMBER 14, 2017 is a significant date for Maddison Smith, Aaron Cousins and their two active border collies.

It's the day the Gladstone couple officially ditched the rental market and bought a home in South Gladstone.

Both 24, Ms Smith said they were attracted to buying a home if the repayments were similar to what they were spending in rent during their six months in Hillclose.

The Real Estate Institute of Queensland this week confirmed that Gladstone's rental market is at its tightest in more than 12 months, after the vacancy rate fell to 4.9%.

The declining vacancy rate comes off the back of news that Barney Point, South Gladstone and Clinton had some of the lowest median rents in Australia for houses and units in 2017.

Ms Smith and Mr Cousins' new home, a low set brick "retreat", is perfect for their dogs Wilson and Shiloh with a big yard for them to enjoy.

"We never really wanted to rent but (six months ago) there was nothing around that we really wanted," Ms Smith said.

"We wanted something perfect, something that was unique, nice and homely."