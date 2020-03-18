Young children watch dad be sentenced to prison

A BABY and seven-year-old girl watched from the courtroom as their father pleaded to guilty to serious assault on a person over 60 before heading to prison.

Glen George Medley, 36, also pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to possess utensil, public nuisance, drug driving, failure to appear, breach of bail and one other charge.

The court was told that on July 26 at a South Gladstone car wash, Medley and a 74-year-old were lined up when a problem arose as to who was next.

Medley spoke to the man, had a disagreement before reaching into the man’s vehicle, turning it off and punching him to the face.

The man grabbed Medley’s beard before Medley punched him again on the chin then punched him to the eye.

The man sustained injuries including cuts and bruises.

Medley was on bail during the offending after police discovered a water pipe during a search warrant.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said her client felt there was a risk to his family from the way the victim had driven his car.

Ms Hight said Medley had post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression and autism which had stopped him for working for the past year.

She said the “turbulent nature” of his mental health at the time contributed to the offending, and he was remorseful.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Medley’s conduct was “reprehensible.”

“It is apparent from the pictures that this was a man much older than you and much more vulnerable,” Mr Kinsella said.

“You resorting to physical violence in circumstances where at the very most there should have been public discourse is not tolerable.”

Medley was sentenced to six months jail, suspended after one month, followed by five months on parole then 12 months on probation.

He was also disqualified from driving for four months. A conviction was recorded.