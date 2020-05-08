Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young girl has been taken to Queensland Children’s Hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a truck.
A young girl has been taken to Queensland Children’s Hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a truck.
News

Young child hit by truck

by Erin Smith
8th May 2020 4:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A primary-school girl has been taken to Queensland Children's Hospital in a serious but stable condition after being hit by a truck at Burpengary this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics including a critical care and high acuity response team attended the truck verse pedestrian incident at Laurel Drive at about 2.40pm on Friday.

The spokeswoman, who could not provide an age of the child injured, said she had sustained significant leg injuries as well as injuries to her shoulder, chest and head.

She was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the road was closed in both directions and that a Forensic Crash Unit would investigate the incident.

Originally published as Young child hit by truck north of Brisbane

car crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your go-to guide to spoiling mum this Mother’s Day

        premium_icon Your go-to guide to spoiling mum this Mother’s Day

        Mothers Day WHILE Mother’s Day celebrations are looking a little different this year, it doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate and spoil her from afar.

        Gladstone dad ‘wasn’t thinking clearly’ when he stole fuel

        premium_icon Gladstone dad ‘wasn’t thinking clearly’ when he stole fuel

        Crime The $20 drive off ended up as a $500 fine.

        • 8th May 2020 5:00 PM
        'Happy to support': Council's $4500 food centre donation

        premium_icon 'Happy to support': Council's $4500 food centre donation

        News The Gladstone Food Centre will have a plentiful supply of bread and frozen food...

        Jet ski officers prepare for crackdown

        premium_icon Jet ski officers prepare for crackdown

        News “MSQ wants to make sure safety isn’t neglected in the rush to get back onto the...