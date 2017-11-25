Young business leader is a hot contender for state award

HIGH ACHIEVER: Corryn Regeling is in the running for the a Queensland-wide leadership award for young people.

BOOSTING team morale at Poolwerx is a daily exercise for Gladstone regional manager Corryn Regeling.

At 24, she has caught the attention of her big boss in Brisbane and earnt herself a nomination for the First National Real Estate Leadership Award.

The state award recognises young leaders as driving forces in their communities and possessing qualities such as tenacity, dedication, selflessness and confidence.

Miss Regeling said the nomination came as a surprise.

"It was a little bit of a shock," she said.

"It was quite an honour - your boss thinks that highly of you to want to nominate you for an award like that."

Every Tuesday, the team at Poolwerx Gladstone gathers for quizzes and talks about their weekends to get everyone on the same page.

"I think we've got a really good team here," Miss Regeling said.

"Everyone really gets along and (when) hiring, we look at attitude more so than skill."

Despite the economic downturn in Gladstone, Poolwerx said pool sales had increased.

The Poolwerx teams at Gladstone Central and Tannum Sands aim to educate clients in pool maintenance and to help provide a safe and healthy family environment.

Miss Regeling said interacting with other franchisees at a recent pool convention in Fiji was an eye-opening experience.

"You see 120 other store owners and you don't realise how big of a company it is until you're in that situation."

Award nominations close December 15. Winners are announced in March.